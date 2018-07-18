Photographic Evidence that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Are Still Together

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, haven't broken up, thanks for asking.

Known as one of the most deeply private celebrity couples of all time, the duo is here to prove their relationship is still on, and thriving at that.

Weeks after shooting down reports that they had split, the pair stepped out in N.Y.C. on Monday evening for dinner at Tao. Foxx, 50, clad in a black polo and white pants, personally helped Holmes, 39, out of her black SUV ahead of the date.

The Dawson’s Creek star epitomized the summer season in a delicate white Zimmerman two-piece comprised of a ruffled off-the-shoulder crop top ($355; intermixonline.com) and a pair of matching high-waist shorts ($375; intermixonline.com). She topped her flirty look off with a pair of oversize shades and beige lace-up sandals.

Despite appearing to pull the back the curtain a little over the few past months (they sat together at an event and everything!), Foxx and Holmes’s relationship is still shrouded by secrecy. When asked about shooting hoops with Katie during a live interview in February, the Oscar-winner removed his headset and literally just walked out.

OK, Jamie, we get that you have a flair for the dramatic, but "no comment” probably would have sufficed ...