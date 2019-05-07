You Totally Missed Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Met Gala Debut

New York's most secretive couple is secretive no longer.

Katie Holmes, 40, and Jamie Foxx, 51, once known for the extravagant lengths they went to in order to avoid being photographed together, have made their official debut at the Met Gala.

If you're like, 'Wait, what? I missed it!' — that's because they didn't take a traditional turn on Anna Wintour's pink carpet. (Baby steps.) The pair was, however, spotted inside the event, where Holmes — in a sweeping purple confection by Zac Posen — posed alongside her man, who was outfitted simply in a black tuxedo with a panther pin.

The couple attended another official event back in 2018 (Clive Davis's official pre-Grammy Awards gala), however they did not pose together, and Holmes actually left the table they were sitting at together at one point so as to avoid drawing attention to themselves before Jamie took the stage to perform. And if the Met Gala seems like a bold choice for an "official" couple debut, it's actually quite a common locale for celebrities to announce to the world that their spring fling is actually something more. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner as well as Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez each made their big relationship reveals Met Gala official in recent years.

But how do we know it's serious between Jamie and Katie? If it wasn't, would they have posed alongside Cardi B (in fabulous Thom Browne)? We all know the answer here.

Image zoom Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images

RELATED: See Every Outrageous Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Met Gala

Holmes and Foxx have frequently been photographed together out and about in recent months, perhaps aiming to dispel rumors that the couple of 6 years had broken up after Foxx was reportedly overheard telling guests at an Oscars afterparty that he was "single." Early last month, they were even spotted out with Foxx's 25-year-old daughter, Corinne.

Here's to the happy couple.