Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Are Now Flaunting Their Love Across the Country

Weeks ago, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s wildly bold outing (they were outside, together, in N.Y.C.!) put all rumors of a breakup to rest. But if that date was the spark that helped them ease their romance into the public domain, their latest outing is a full-blown bonfire of on-the-radar celebrity dating.

On Monday, not only did Kamie step out in a visible metropolitan center (Los Angeles, Calif., for the record), but they did so with fingers interlocked (!), and, get this: Foxx’s daughter was there, third wheeling her dad and his longtime girlfriend’s stroll through a parking lot (side note: photo evidence suggests that Katie and Jamie spend quite a bit of time together in parking lots).

Holmes wore a beige Club Monaco trench coat, skinny jeans, and a pair of patterned mules for the occasion, while her actor and singer beau sported an athleisure ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve white Nike shirt, black joggers, and white sneakers. Beside them, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, 25, wore an all-black outfit.

Image zoom CPR/NEMO / BACKGRID

The trio spent their evening at a gelato shop called Bacio di Latte — a bold excursion for a shirt as white as Foxx’s.

We’re happy to see the formerly ultra-private couple indulge in some of the sweeter treats life has to offer. Maybe next time their party will grow to include a certain burn book-toting tween?