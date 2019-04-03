Katie Holmes Matched Her Lipstick to Her Hot Pink Bra at CinemaCon

Katie Holmes is typically a T-shirt and jeans kind of girl when it comes to fashion, but as of late, the actress has been on an ultra-glam, sexy style streak, and the outfit she wore to CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday had us doing a double take.

While hitting the red carpet for her new movie Brahms: The Boy II, Katie's hot pink bra peeked through her sheer boho-style blouse by Ulla Johnson, which she tucked into a midi floral skirt (also from Ulla Johnson). She offset the muted palette of her ensemble with cobalt lace-up sandals and a coordinating baby blue mani and pedi.

Image zoom Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the beauty department, Holmes left her brunette hair down in effortless waves and matched her bright pink fuchsia lipstick to her bra, which is no easy feat.

Before her appearance at CinemaCon, the mom of one has been dipping her toe in sultry territory, wearing a fitted leather skirt with a thigh-high slit to the opening of Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards and a Prada feathered-embellished suit (with nothing underneath) at the ABT fall gala.

We're loving the new look, Katie!