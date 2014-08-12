Katie Holmes Has a Silly-Face Contest with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

When Jimmy Fallon praised his guest Katie Holmes for being "the coolest and most fun" during her visit to The Tonight Show on Monday, we certainly had to agree with the host.

Not only did the star of The Giver look downright radiant with her 1960s-inspired deep blue dress and slicked-back ponytail, but she was willing to make herself look truly silly. (No small task considering how naturally beautiful she is.) Holmes participated in the game "Photo Booth," in which the iPad app of the same name allows you to take pictures of yourself and look spectacularly goofy through various effects.

Holmes and Fallon squared off to see who wound up with the weirdest photos by using the "stretch," "squeeze," and "twirl" functions. We have to give the edge to Holmes, not only for making us laugh with her funny faces, but her willingness to laugh at herself. Watch here:

