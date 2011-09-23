Katie Holmes' Guest Role, LC Expands Her Empire and More!

1. Katie Holmes will guest star on a special Halloween episode of How I Met Your Mother. [JustJared]

2. Lauren Conrad's next venture: A cosmetics line! [Forbes]

3. Elizabeth Banks plays a frazzled mom in this short video for the American Heart Association. [YouTube]

4. Gwyneth Paltrow posted photos of her Emmys routine to her blog! [Goop]

5. Check out TOMS' new college-inspired line. Great gift idea for your favorite undergrad! [CollegeFashion]

6. Fergie will auction off a pair of lace-up boots for eBay's "Make it Pink" breast cancer fundraiser. [People]