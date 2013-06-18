Katie Holmes Gets Glam for Bobbi Brown, Beyoncé's Note to Kim and Kanye, and More

1. See Katie Holmes looking gorgeous in her new campaign for Bobbi Brown. [People]

2. Beyoncé took to her Tumblr to congratulate Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on their new addition. [Beyoncé]

3. Neil Patrick Harris is heading to Broadway! [Perez Hilton]

4. J.Crew's ever-cool creative director, Jenna Lyons, shared a few of her favorite things. [J.Crew]

5. Check out Cynthia Rowley's new on-trend eyewear collection for men and women. [Rowley Eyewear]

6. How to rock a jean jacket like Emmy Rossum and more of your favorite celebrities. [PopSugar]