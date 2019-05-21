Katie Holmes Ditched N.Y.C.'s Unofficial Dress Code for a Notoriously Challenging Color

When Katie Holmes steps out, you never know quite what to expect — be it a pair of beloved paint-splattered sweatpants, a classic Zac Posen silhouette, or head-to-toe leather. All bets were off on a sunny Monday evening in N.Y.C. when the 40-year-old made her way to the American Ballet Theatre’s spring gala in what can best be described as a Fashion Muumuu — it’s loose, it’s bold, but above all: chic.

The lemon and mandarin-hued floral-print maxidress bore delicate pleats, ruffles, and a contrasting black statement collar. The Dawson’s Creek alum paired the unique piece with black lace peep-toe Dolce & Gabbana booties ($1,075; farfetch.com) and an embroidered black clutch with red piping.

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Of course, Katie’s best accessory came in the form of her go-to plus-one: her mom, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes. Kathleen complemented her daughter’s bold print with an oceanic-patterned pink maxiskirt of her own, pairing the flamboyant garment with a basic black blouse and simple accessories.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

You’re never fully dressed without your red carpet support team, no?