The Exercise Routine Katie Holmes Swears by

Katie Holmes counts on a balanced exercise regimen to keep her centered, and her routine incorporates plenty of different workouts — and even sometimes involves her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

The actress discussed her workouts in an interview for Shape's December issue, telling the magazine, she exercises four times a week and switches up her routine so that she doesn't get bored.

"I like Spinning, boxing, and yoga, and sometimes I'll take a dance class," she said. "I have my own Spin bike, so I can do it at home when I have to get up really early; otherwise I go to FlywheelSports. I got into boxing a couple of years ago, and now I take classes at Rumble. They play great music, and it's so fun. It targets your upper body, which is good because I can forget to do that."

She added, "Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don't force her to work out with me because I know that's lame."

Still, Holmes and her daughter seem to have a great bond

Still, Holmes and her daughter seem to have a great bond — she also opened up in a recent interview with Elle about parenting Suri, telling the magazine, "I was happy to become a mom in my twenties. It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

The actress also told Shape that she's a "big believer" in self-care, which for her involves massages and a daily ritual we'll soon be adopting for ourselves: "I take 20 minutes in the morning to write down a list of the things I'm grateful for and listen to calming music. It's kind of a meditation, and I give myself that time to just enjoy. It sets a good tone for my day."