Katie Holmes’s Double Denim Outfit Is Splattered with Paint

Does Katie Holmes have a secret art project in the works? Because she's sure dressing like she does.

The actress stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday rocking a denim-on-denim outfit during a shopping trip, and we're beginning to notice a common theme with her outfits lately.

EVGA / Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID

Her dark-wash jeans had blue paint splatters on the sides, which made them look a lot like her black paint-splattered jeans from last week. Maybe this means we can expect a Holmes to debut a work of art sometime soon.

The Dawson's Creek alum paired the statement jeans with a light denim shirt (similar here), a Tod's bag, and pearls, because what better way to accentuate splattered denim than with uber-classic closet staples?

Holmes seems to be really killing the street style game lately. We can't wait to see what (possibly paint-splattered) look she wears next.