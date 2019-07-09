Katie Holmes Wore a Cut-Out Princess Dress at Disneyland Paris

It's only appropriate to dress the part when you pay a visit to Sleeping Beauty Castle. That's exactly what Katie Holmes did when she stopped by Disneyland Paris to take in the park's Lion King Festival and possibly show up some of the actual princesses roaming Fantasyland.

Marie Claire reports that Holmes wore a white Zimmerman dress for an audience with Minnie Mouse. The ruffled, tiered confection was fit for royalty with its intricate layers and lace-up back. Sheer overlays and fluttery sleeves added to the royal look and feel and the castle in the background of her Instagram posts was the perfect finishing touch. While it's against park policy for adults to wear actual Disney princess costumes, there's nothing against the rules about wearing a princess-worthy dress à la Holmes.

"Thank you Disneyland Paris for having me for the Lion King & Jungle book festival opening," she wrote alongside one post. "Such a dream and an amazing moment."

In a second post, she posed in the dress alongside Minnie, proving that even the biggest stars get starstruck once in a while.

"The Lion King rhythms of the pride lands — an amazing show! Thank you!" she captioned the second snapshot. Both images show off just how dreamy and enchanting her dress is, though the practicality of wearing a gauzy gown to a theme park is questionable. Holmes didn't post any snaps from the park's attractions, so there's no knowing exactly how she maneuvered into Space Mountain or Pirates of the Caribbean wearing this particular ensemble.

While she didn't post snapshots with them, Just Jared notes that Holmes also got some face time with The Jungle Book's Baloo and King Louie, which was all captured in a YouTube video from Disneyland Paris.