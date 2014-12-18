Katie Holmes Celebrates Her 36th Birthday! See Her Transformation Since High School

Happy birthday, Katie Holmes! The actress and mother to the ever-so-stylish 8-year-old Suri Cruise celebrates her 36th year today. The Ohio native has come a long way since her break through role as Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek. Since then, the star has been seen in films such as Batman Begins, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, and The Giver. While crusading between the silver screen and the broadway stage the brunette has been the face for multiple brands, in 2013 she became the first-ever celebrity face of Bobbi Brown cosmetics and now is the brand ambassador and co-owner of Alterna haircare. Today, Holmes is a style icon, fashion designer (she launched Holmes & Yang in 2009 with longtime stylists Jeanne Yang) and a multi-faceted artist. Here's to another grand year to you!

