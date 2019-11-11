Katie Holmes Has an Extremely Relatable Approach to Fashion

Though the precision of Katie Holmes’s style is enough to convince you that there’s a team of experts meticulously planning her each and every outfit, that couldn’t be less true.

Not only is Holmes without a personal stylist, but her approach to fashion is almost upsettingly laid back.

In an interview with Stellar magazine, Holmes said, “I just pick what I like wearing. I don’t have a lot of time to choose, but I go with classics and kind of throw it on and walk out.”

I mean, same, but there isn’t a posse of camera-wielding men camped out outside my apartment …

Holmes also touched on a topic she’s rarely spoken about in the press: her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. The actress shared that she and Suri “do a lot of volunteer work together,” noting, “Children have a natural empathy towards others. I enjoy volunteering with my daughter and hearing her point of view and listening to her suggestions on how we can help. It’s important to go and see for myself, and to be part of helping people in any way that I can.”

We wonder if Katie’s also passed her “throw it on and walk out” mantra to her daughter …