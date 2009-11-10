Katie Holmes and Suri Wear Holmes & Yang, Plus Daddy and Me Mohawks

Fame Pictures; Splash News (2)
Joyann King
Nov 10, 2009 @ 12:30 am

Who better to show off Katie Holmes's new line, Holmes & Yang, than her favorite little fashionista, Suri Cruise! Holmes and her daughter were spotted in Boston wearing matching mommy and me red dresses from the high-end women's and children's collection that she designs with her stylist Jeanne Yang. In other cute news, four-year-old Cruz Beckham hit an L.A. Galaxy game sporting a mini-me Mohawk just like his dad David Beckham's. With such stylish and trend-setting parents, these two tots are destined for best-dressed.

Katie and Suri's Holmes & Yang dresses are available by special order at Maxfield, call 310-274-8800.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!