Katie Holmes and Suri Wear Holmes & Yang, Plus Daddy and Me Mohawks

Who better to show off Katie Holmes's new line, Holmes & Yang, than her favorite little fashionista, Suri Cruise! Holmes and her daughter were spotted in Boston wearing matching mommy and me red dresses from the high-end women's and children's collection that she designs with her stylist Jeanne Yang. In other cute news, four-year-old Cruz Beckham hit an L.A. Galaxy game sporting a mini-me Mohawk just like his dad David Beckham's. With such stylish and trend-setting parents, these two tots are destined for best-dressed.

Katie and Suri's Holmes & Yang dresses are available by special order at Maxfield, call 310-274-8800.