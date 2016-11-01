Katie Holmes Is Basically the New Lorelai Gilmore in the All We Had Trailer

Move over, Rory and Lorelai. The first trailer for Katie Holmes’s new movie All We Had is here and in it the actress comprises one-half of a powerful mother-daughter duo.

In her directorial debut, an adaptation of Annie Weatherwax’s 2014 novel of the same name, Holmes portrays Rita Carmichael, a single mom who is struggling to raise her teen daughter, Ruthie (played by Stefania Owen). The duo attempts to figure out their own complicated mother-daughter relationship as they work to make ends meet.

“Superheroes don’t fly or look like Jesus,” Ruthie says in the clip. “They drive broken-down cars, they take their kids with them no matter where they go or how bad things get, and sometimes, they make mistakes just like anyone else.”

Holmes is almost unrecognizable as the tired, hard-working mom of a teenager but the most difficult part of this film for the star wasn’t transforming into the character: It was taking the director’s chair.

“It was hard work,” she told People. “But, I had a great team around me that really helped.”

Watch the trailer for Holmes’s directorial debut in the video at top, and see All We Had in theaters on Dec. 9.

