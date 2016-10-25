Katie Holmes Travel Look Is Western Casual-Chic Perfection

How many ways can Katie Holmes embody #airportstylegoals? Clad in a Western-inspired look, the actress made her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday in yet another standout travel outfit.

The actress looked casual and cool while walking through LAX in a black peacoat, a black wide-brim hat, a colorful floral scarf, multi-tone jeans, and simple black pointed-toe booties. Holmes kept her look fresh-faced, heading out with minimal makeup and her brown hair in natural waves.

She took to Instagram on the same day to share a close-up look at her headgear and scarf:

Happy Monday ❤️ #gratitude #inspiration @ysl @madewell A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 24, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

We're loving the neckpiece, and it seems we can count Holmes among the celebs who can't get enough of their cowboy-esque hats. From Lady Gaga's eclectic cowgirl look to Catherine Zeta-Jones's glam travel ensemble, the topper is seemingly everywhere these days.

SHOP THE TREND:

Wide brim hat, $58; revolve.com.

Neck scarf, $39; nordstrom.com.

Black pea coat, $128; bloomingdales.com.

Cropped jeans, $268; shopbop.com.

Holmes is currently set to star in the second installment of The Kennedys miniseries, The Kennedys: After Camelot, as Jacqueline Kennedy. The show, set to premiere in 2017, follows the Kennedy family's life after JFK's assassination, and the former First Lady's transition into life as Jackie O.