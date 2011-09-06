Katie Couric's SJP Interview, Scarlett's Music Video and More!

Splash News; Courtesy Photo; Broadimage; Getty Images (2); WENN
InStyle Staff
Sep 06, 2011 @ 12:40 pm

1. Katie Couric interviews Sarah Jessica Parker on Nightline tonight at 11:35 EST. Tune in! [ABC]

2. Watch Scarlett Johansson channel Brigitte Bardot in a sultry new rendition of "Bonnie & Clyde." [HuffPo]

3. Kate Moss's collaboration with Rimmel London is almost here! Watch this video for a tease. [CatwalkQueen]

4. Charlize Theron's new commercial for Dior J'Adore reflects on icons of the past. [Fashionista]

5. Victoria Beckham stepped out with baby Harper for a shopping trip in Los Angeles. [InStyleUK]

6. Check out the emerald ring Kyle Richards gave Kelly Ripa! [OfficialSite]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!