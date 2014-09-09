Katie Couric, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm, and More Stars Stand Up to Cancer

Actors and musicians alike joined forces on Friday night to show their support for the annual Stand Up to Cancer telecast, which aims to raise money for cancer prevention. Co-founder Katie Couric was joined by stars such as Jon Hamm (above, left), Hailee Steinfeld, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Aniston for the event.

"We started Stand Up to Cancer in 2008 with a dream of getting scientists to work together so that we could move science forward faster and come up with better treatments and hopefully, God willing, one day, a cure," Couric said on the red carpet. "To see all these celebrities come here, to see all the public support we've gotten to see you all here, it means the world to me." Hamm praised Couric's work. "She's done a tremendous amount of raising awareness in getting cancer screenings and getting colon screenings and colonoscopies, and it's super incredible," he said.

Reese Witherspoon, Eric Stonestreet (above, left), Sofia Vergara (above, right), Jennifer Hudson, Joe Manganiello, Halle Berry, Zooey Deschanel, and Emma Stone were also in attendance. Paltrow co-produced the telecast and Ariana Grande and the Dave Matthews Band performed.

Like many of the other attendees, Paltrow (above, with Aniston) was personally effected by the disease—her father passed away 12 years ago from cancer. "The fight against this insidious disease is very personal for me, as it is for so many of us. One in two men and one in three women in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, but when we all stand together, we can change the odds. When we all stand together, cancer doesn’t stand a chance. That sense of community is what the telecast is all about," she said during the telecast.

Since Friday, Stand Up to Cancer has raised more than $109 million for cancer research and prevention. Visit standup2cancer.org to learn more about the organization, plus check out more celebs who are doing good here.