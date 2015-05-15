How Does a TV Superhero Keep Fit? Arrow's Katie Cassidy Shares Her Workout & Diet Secrets

Memorial Day is just around the corner and there's not much time left to get your summer beach body ready. Luckily, we caught up with the stunning Katie Cassidy at the CW Upfronts Red Carpet event and she gave us the 411 on what it really takes to get in tip-top shape for the summer. From her workout regimen to her daily diet—here's what the Arrow actress had to say.

"Workout wise, I always think it’s good to keep your body guessing," Cassidy told InStyle. You won't catch the 28-year-old doing the same routine over and over. She's constantly mixing things up explaining, "I do spin—love it. I do yoga—love it. And I'm also into old-school weightlifting." Cassidy skips the little 5 and 10 pound dumbbells and instead reaches for heavier weights. She added, "At my peak, I want to say I was lifting about 25 pounds for bicep curls." She might have a small frame, but the star reminds us that she has to stay strong for her role on Arrow. She confessed,"I’m also in training for the show, so playing a superhero requires big muscles."

Cassidy naturally complements her intense workouts with a balanced diet. "It’s a lot of protein, vegetables, greens and skipping the red meat. I’ve been like that for a very long time; it’s just a personal preference," she says

Although Cassidy prefers to change up her workouts, she keeps her first meal of the day consistent saying, "I always do the same breakfast: smoked salmon, poached eggs, avocado, multi-grain toast, grapefruit juice, and coffee." For lunch she says, "I try to do greens again, but then I’ll try to put some sort of protein on there." And her dinner depends on the mood she's in. "I do a lot of brown rice, pasta, or chicken, and then some sort of vegetable."

As for her go-to snacks, "I love almonds and fruit. They're both super good for you so, I'm always snacking on one or the other."

Exercise and healthy eating aren't Cassidy's only concern for getting ready for the summer. She revealed to InStyle,"It's important for me to also live a happy, healthy, and full life. Your energy, mind, and body totally connect."

