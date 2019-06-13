We Finally Have a Look at Katherine Schwarzenegger's Diamond Wedding Band

We've seen the dress. We've seen the other dress. Now, Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving everyone a look at her new wedding band. Just days after her June 8 wedding with Chris Pratt, Schwarzenegger stepped out and flashed her new ring. People reports that the band is pretty simple, but that the new bride made sure to show it off by holding it up to her face during an outing in L.A.

Schwarzenegger stepped out wearing a plain blue T-shirt and jeans (plus a scrunchie on her wrist) to give the ring its time in the spotlight. Back in January, Schwarzenegger's engagement ring made its social media debut on Instagram in a sweet snapshot with Pratt. Her wedding band didn't have the big to-do, but it seems to fit alongside her stunning oval-shaped 5-carat diamond just fine. The ring was also spotted yesterday as Schwarzenegger left a Pilates class, but this clear shot is the ring's first major moment.

Pratt's wedding band — a little less showy, a little more gold — made a surprise appearance on Fox Sports commentator Jay Glazer’s Instagram story yesterday.

"God is good, god heals a broken heart," Pratt said in the video, which also included a joke about him eating 12 pounds of cake at his wedding last weekend.