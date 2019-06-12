Katherine Schwarzenegger's Reception Dress Might Be Even Better Than Her Wedding Gown

Just a few days after their wedding — and the stunning photos that came along with it — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have a little more to share. While many fans oohed and ahhed over Schwarzenegger's strapless Armani Privé gown, the bride had a second look for her reception that's just as show-stopping.

The surprise wedding was only the beginning. Just as everyone was settling into the fact that Pratt and Schwarzenegger are legally wed, the couple released new images from their ceremony, which involved big names like the wife's parents; Pratt's six-year-old son, Jack; and Rob Lowe and his sons.

"Katherine and Chris are truly the ultimate beautiful bride and handsome groom. I am proud to have played a role in this couple's wedding. For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits, that would highlight their radiant personalities," designer Giorgio Armani said via a statement, according to Just Jared.

For the reception, however, Schwarzenegger changed into something a little sleeker. In true Armani fashion, the second dress, which has been posted online, was clean and crisp, but the long lines were tempered by soft, romantic draped sleeves and a row of covered buttons down the back.

Armani described the creation as a "silk satin gown with delicately draped sleeves and covered-button detailing along the back of the plunging back gown" and added that "the dress was complemented by Armani Privé ivory satin heels."

The storied Italian designer dressed just about everyone in the wedding party — Pratt included. The bridesmaids, including maid of honor Christina Schwarzenegger, all wore Armani Privé dresses. Not everything was designer, however. Katherine's veil was the one her mother, Maria Shriver, wore when she got married. It wasn't the only "something old" or "something borrowed," either. The bride also wore her grandmother's earrings for the ceremony.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives," the newlywed Pratt wrote on Instagram. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional."