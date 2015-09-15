How You Can Get Your Hands on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Favorite Pieces for Fall

InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger has brought you tons of great advice on everything from what to do post-graduation to how to get her perfect beachy waves. And now, the 25-year-old is offering you even more great guidance, this time for your fall wardrobe.

Thanks to her new partnership with California-based knitwear company 360Cashmere, you can now shop "Katherine's Fall Favorites," which include easy cashmere pieces that exude Schwarzenegger's California-cool girl aesthetic. "I'm so excited to be working with 360, not only because I am in love with everything they create but also because each collection always includes the key pieces I look for," Schwarzenegger tells InStyle. "I like clothes that are fashionable but also have great messages for lifestyle, and 360 does just that -- the sweaters are for women of all shapes and sizes and are designed to allow a woman to feel beautiful and chic from the inside out."

A few of our favorites from Schwarzenegger's picks? The swingy Citra poncho ($517; 360cashmere.com), the fringed Keke wrap ($368; 360cashmere.com) and the Kilo beanie that we can see ourselves living in all winter long ($69; 360cashmere.com). See more at 360cashmere.com now.

