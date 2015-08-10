Katherine Heigl Dyes Her Hair a Gorgeous Platinum Blonde

Katherine Heigl has effortlessly owned every hair 'do she’s ever sported—everything from a brunette crop to butter-blonde curls. With that said, it’s no surprise that fierce platinum blonde strands also suit the actress extremely well. And we have proof: Heigl debuted her stunning new look (above, right) on her Instagram account yesterday and explained that the drastic change was inspired by her new movie role. The cutest part? Her musician husband Josh Kelley is “vibing it,” as she proclaimed in her adorable caption. We’re excited to see Heigl own her new locks in her upcoming film!

