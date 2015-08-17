This Is How to Make Katherine Heigl's DIY Exfoliator 

With years of experience in the Grey’s Anatomy, Knocked Up, and New Year’s Eve hair and makeup chairs, it’s not shocking that Katherine Heigl is no stranger to the world of beauty. Just last week, the 36-year-old actress daringly transformed her ‘do with a platinum blonde color, and while she took to Instagram to reveal that the change was “for my new movie role,” we now know she has what it takes to become a first-hand beautician.

During Inside Hollywood producer Jennifer Klein’s annual Day of Indulgence shopping party yesterday in Los Angeles, Heigl revealed that she takes skincare quite seriously. “Yes, I am making my own products. I started doing this because in Utah it is so dry that my face cleansers were really irritating my skin,” she explained. “I’m using jojoba oil and avocado oil and apricot oil, and then you add whatever essential oils you want. You use that to clean your face. It breaks all the makeup down and leaves it feeling dewy.”

She creates her own elixir for dry, sensitive and itchy skin as well as discoloration and hyperpigmentation. But where exactly did she turn to for the DIY find? Pinterest. “I researched that on Pinterest and started making something with brown sugar and coconut milk, clove oil, and nutmeg,” she added. “It smells amazing and you could eat it. You leave it on your face for five minutes, and I do feel like it is brightening my skin and helping. Regardless it is a good exfoliator.”

Heigl believes her mixture is so powerful she even creates batches for her loved ones: “My niece lives with me and my nanny and I’m like, ‘you guys need to try this oil. I’m going to make you each some cleansers.” Where do we sign up?

