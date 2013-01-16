Katharine McPhee's Golden Globes Dress: $795 from Theyskens' Theory

Meghan Blalock
Jan 16, 2013 @ 2:45 pm

Most of the ladies who graced the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night wore gowns worth tens of thousands of dollars—but not Smash star Katharine McPhee! The actress chose a sexy black gown from Olivier Theyskens's collection, Theyskens' Theory—and it can be yours soon. Starting in February, the designer's Deilidh Column Dress will be available for $795. Pre-order it on modaoperandi.comno red carpet required!

