Katharine McPhee's Golden Globes Dress: $795 from Theyskens' Theory

Most of the ladies who graced the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night wore gowns worth tens of thousands of dollars—but not Smash star Katharine McPhee! The actress chose a sexy black gown from Olivier Theyskens's collection, Theyskens' Theory—and it can be yours soon. Starting in February, the designer's Deilidh Column Dress will be available for $795. Pre-order it on modaoperandi.com—no red carpet required!
