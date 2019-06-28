It’s official: Katharine McPhee and David Foster are married!

The singer and longtime music producer reportedly wed at St. Yeghive chuch in London on Friday.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Moments before making their union official, the American Idol alum wrote about her and Foster’s sweet, full-circle moment.

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today ... I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David,” she captioned a video of herself singing her rendition of the Judy Garland classic.

Foster, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s former stepdad, popped the question to McPhee last July while on vacation in Italy.

This is Foster’s fifth marriage and McPhee’s second. The 69-year-old producer finalized his divorce from former model Yolanda Hadid in 2017, while 35-year-old McPhee split from ex-husband Nick Cokas in 2016.

Congratulations, you two!