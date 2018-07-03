It’s official: Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged.

While this will be the American Idol alum’s second marriage (she was married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008-2016), her musician beau is going for lucky no. 5—he was previously wed to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer (Sara and Erin Foster’s mom), Linda Thompson (Brody Jenner’s mom), and Yolanda Hadid (Bella and Gigi’s mom).

In addition to Sara, 37, and Erin, 35, David is also father to Tim, 49, Allison, 48, Amy, 44, and Jordan, 31.

It's unclear when, exactly, the duo began dating, but rumors began to swirl in September 2017.

According to TMZ, Foster, 68, popped the question to his 34-year-old bride-to-be either during or prior to an Italian getaway to the island of Capri over the weekend—McPhee was reportedly showing off her new bling during the trip.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

The singer-cum-actress’s rep, Leslie Sloan, confirmed the engagement to InStyle on Tuesday.

Congratulations, Katharine and David! We can’t wait to get a glimpse of what is sure to be an impressive sparkler.