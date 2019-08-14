Katharine McPhee and David Foster Have Some Four-Letter Words for Critics of Their Age Difference

Katharine McPhee isn't worried about the 34-year age difference between her and husband David Foster, and she's not afraid to verbally bulldoze anyone who criticizes it.

McPhee, 35, married 69-year-old Foster earlier this year, and the two recently addressed critics of their age gap during her performances on a cruise ship.

According to Page Six, McPhee was performing on an LGBTQ cruise on its way to Provincetown, Mass., and Foster joined her onstage two nights in a row, telling the crowd, “I don’t know if you noticed or not, but there’s a bit of an age difference between the two of us. But on this cruise, nobody gives a s — t.”

Foster reportedly repeated the comment on both nights of her performances, with McPhee chiming in to say "Go f —k yourself" on the second night.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

After getting engaged last year, the couple wed in a ceremony in London in June. This is McPhee's second marriage and Foster's fifth. Foster has six children from previous marriages, including Erin and Sara Foster — both of whom have joked about the age difference between their dad and new stepmom.

RELATED: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Are Married

Last week, McPhee said at an event that she'd like to have children with Foster, as Sara and Erin reportedly chimed in to say that they “fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.”