Katerina Graham Dishes on Her Upcoming Album!

We caught up with The Vampire Diaries' Katerina Graham at last week's at the US Weekly Stars Who Care party and scored details about the music she's now recording: "I'm all about the '90s. I'm kind of bringing that back, that really fun, power pop stuff. I'm working with Laurie Ann Gibson, who's Gaga's choregrapher, and I'm shooting the video with her next weekend. The album will probably come out next year." Just don't expect Katerina's choreography to reflect too much of a Gaga influence. "I've known [Lady Gaga] since I was a kid. I've got my own [moves]."

— With reporting by Andrea Simpson