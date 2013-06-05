Kate Winslet Is Pregnant, Nicole Richie's Biggest Beauty Blunder, and More

1. Congratulations Kate Winslet! The actress is expecting her third child with husband Ned Rocknroll. [E! Online]

2. Nicole Richie's biggest beauty blunder? Shaving off her eyebrows! [People]

3. Alyssa Milano is taking over the hosting duties for the third season of Project Runway All-Stars. [HuffPo]

4. Watch male models cover Daft Punk's "Get Lucky." [BuzzFeed]

5. Don't mess with Michelle Obama! The FLOTUS asked a protestor to leave during a speech. [USA Today]

6. Watch Sophia Grace's music video for her new (and original!) single "Girls Just Gotta Have Fun." [YouTube]