Kate Winslet Marries Ned Rocknroll, Her Third Husband

Kate Winslet is a married woman again! The 37-year-old English actress wed businessman Ned Rocknroll (born Abel Smith), the 34-year-old nephew of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson in a private ceremony earlier this month, Reuters reports. The couple secretly got engaged over the summer, and said their "I Dos" in front of a small audience, which included her two children from previous marriages. This is the third husband for Winslet, who had been married to director Jim Threapleton (divorced in 2001 after three years) and Sam Mendes (divorced in 2010 after seven years), and the second for Rocknroll. Congrats to Kate on finding love and happiness again!

