Kate Winslet Dishes on Whether She and Leonardo DiCaprio Will Ever Have a Titanic Reunion

While it's been twenty years since Jack and Rose said their heartbreaking goodbyes in Titanic, fans still have hope that they'll see Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite on-screen again soon.

After the classic film's debut, the pair had a brief stint together in the film Revolutionary Road in 2008, but have since gone their separate ways—the British actress garnered accolades for her work in The Reader, while Leo finally scooped up an Oscar for his role in The Revenant. However, that didn't stop the Internet from exploding when the pair had a mini Titanic reunion at last year's Academy Awards.

Now, in an interview with E! News, Winslet is finally dishing on whether she plans to work with her long-lost co-star again, as well as how her new movie The Mountain Between Us is a flash from her Titanic past.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

"I definitely had Titanic flashbacks. How could I not? Freezing cold. Me falling into that cold water," she said. "This was much harder than Titanic because we really were at 10,000 feet and it really was -38 degrees Celsius [-36 degrees Fahrenheit]."

When it came time to receive advice on acting in below freezing temperatures, the star revealed that there was only one person she could turn to: "[Leonardo and I] did speak before filming and he did sort of say to me, 'Oh my god, you are crazy. It's going to be freezing cold. Do you honestly know what you are sending yourself up for?'" she said with a laugh.

While filming on set, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress said that she she made sure to keep the actor, who famously tackled the harsh frontier as revenge-driven Hugh Glass in The Revenant, up to speed on her progress. "I would send him little photos of me saying, 'Thinking of you,' as I am lying in the freezing snow covered ice and he would just send back slightly worried emojis."

As for that long-awaited Rose and Jack reunion, it turns out that Kate would like one just as much as all of us: "At the moment, no. There's nothing that Leo and I have planned. But as always I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we're 70."

RELATED: Kate Winslet's Inspiring Speech on Overcoming Bullies, Being Fat Shamed

We're officially never letting go!