Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Still Quote Titanic to Each Other

These two were serious when they said they will never let go. Apparently when Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio hang out, they still quote Titanic to each other, and it's giving us so many emotions.

Winslet and DiCaprio starred in the mega-hit movie more than 20 years ago, but they still remember their lines. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Winslet revealed she and Leo are still "very, very close" and that they make each other laugh by quoting the movie back and forth. Be still, our hearts.

"You don't even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much," the 41-year-old actress told the source. "We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?'"

"I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close, and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

What we wouldn't give to be a fly on the wall when these two get together!