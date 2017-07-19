The Royal Family Stylishly Touches Down in Berlin

On Wednesday, it was goodbye Poland and hello Germany for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their adorable brood, as they touched down in Berlin.

Taking a cue from their stylish adventures earlier this week, the British royal family of four continued their sartorial winning streak, making a chic entrance into the country's capital as part of their five-day tour of Germany and Poland.

Kate stepped onto the tarmac in a custom royal blue lace number and pleated matching coat by Catherine Walker, which the mom of two paired with nude pumps and elegant drop earrings that complemented her coiffed updo. Prince William and the royal family's too-cute youngsters followed Middleton's lead in all-blue ensembles.

While the prince paid homage to his wife's picture-perfect look with the addition of a matching blue tie, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, twinned with their mother from head-to-toe. The young princess wore an adorable floral printed frock with a corresponding hair bow and sweet blue sandals, while the pair's firstborn looked as cute as can be in a light blue button-up shirt that featured a peter pan collar, navy blue shorts, and black dress shoes.

The group's busy itinerary on Wednesday, includes a visit to the Brandenburg Gate and the Holocaust memorial, which equals many more opportunities for fashion gold.