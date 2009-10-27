Kate Walsh's Chic Home and Favorite Cause

In our November issue, Kate Walsh gives readers an exclusive tour of her chic Spanish-style home. Last June, the Private Practice star opened her doors of the Hollywood hacienda to raise funds for Oceana, an organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans. The afternoon event was sponsored by La Mer, which has its own stake in the health of the planet's aquatic life—the brand's luxe products contain ingredients like sea kelp and marine extracts that are threatened by pollution and overfishing. For an inside look at Kate Walsh's L.A. home and the latest on her work with Oceana, pick up the November issue of InStyle, on newsstands now.

Walsh joined forces with Oceana's Keith Addis and La Mer president Maureen Case to welcome guests at the Oceana benefit.