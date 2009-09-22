Kate Walsh Wears Aldo to the Emmys

When it comes to fashion, Kate Walsh appreciates a chic but economical mix of high and low-priced pieces. At last night's Emmys, the Private Practice star wore a pale blue J. Mendel gown accessorized with a metallic Aldo clutch. "I wanted to mix it up this year with high end and accessible fashion," she said on the red carpet. "I'm carrying an Aldo bag—anyone can get it for $30!"

