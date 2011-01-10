Kate Walsh Shows Off Genetic Denim's First Collaboration Line

Genetic Denim launched its first collaboration line recently, partnering with Nevena Borissova (inset), owner of the popular Curve boutiques in Los Angeles, New York and Miami, for a six-piece collection. The items, which she developed with the label's creative director Ali Fatourechi, capture a popular trend on the spring runways: Seventies separates. "It is refreshing and light, and provides a nice contrast to the more dramatic looks we see throughout fall," said Borissova of the trend. This is proven in her line, which includes a denim skirt, shirt, belted shirtdress, quilted corset top, cropped jean and bell bottoms (as seen on Kate Walsh). "Bell bottoms speak to women of all shapes and sizes, making them—after years of trying to fit into the skinny jean—one of the most sought after styles of denim," Borissova told us. The collection is available at Curve stores and GeneticDenim.com now, starting at $189.

