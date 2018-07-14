Supermodel, actress, wife, and now, mama-to-be. Kate Upton is pregnant with her first child!

Eight months after tying the knot with husband Justin Verlander in a fairytale wedding in Italy in November, the couple is preparing for a baby. On Saturday, Upton updated her fans with the exciting news on Instagram with a clever hashtag that was a dead giveaway—otherwise it would be impossible to tell.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she wrote, adding sunshine and heart emojis. In the snapshot, the actress is standing on a balcony, overlooking the ocean, dressed in a red blazer that matched her trousers and white cat eye sunnies. The form-fitting outfit gave us the slightest glimpse of her bump.

Upton and her man have been together for more than four years, with Verlander popping the question to the model in 2016 with a custom Anita Ko engagement ring that she accessorized with her metallic Topshop gown at the Met Gala that year.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Since their November nuptials, the couple have been enjoying newlywed life: "Married life’s been great,” Verlander told People in March. “I married my best friend, and we do everything we can to spend as much time together as possible.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier,” he added. “It’s been a lovely first year of marriage.”

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of three!