Kate Upton Tells Us How She Really Feels About Wedding Planning

Isabel Jones
Sep 14, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

News of Kate Upton’s engagement to baseball star Justin Verlander broke a year and a half ago, but judging by her ultra-busy schedule, wedding planning hasn’t been at the top of her priority list.

No place I'd rather be #sleepysaturday #withmylove

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

We caught up with the 25-year-old model and actress on Wednesday at Michael Kors’s Access party, and we jumped at the chance to grill her on wedding deets. As it turns out, Upton isn’t loving wedding prep—and with a career as bustling as hers, we can’t say we blame her.

“Wedding planning is truly a stressor that I hate,” Upton said of the process.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Lucky for her, though, it sounds like the swimsuit model is nearing the end of her journey. “I’m getting close,” she said when asked if she’d picked a dress for the big day, noting that her wedding inspo comes from both runway trends and different things she’s worn and “[felt] good in.”

Upton has a similar approach when it comes to dressing for date night.

“It should be all about you,” she advised. “It should be what you feel fun and sexy in, and it shouldn’t be dressing for anyone else. So if you want to do a little more glamorous, and switch it up, I think that’s what makes clothes and fashion exciting.”

As we approach autumn, date night is becoming an opportunity for Kate to break out her favorite fall statement piece (which is also yours, by the way)—“always a leather jacket, ” Upton says definitively of her autumnal go-to.

Amen, Kate.

