Kate Upton Is Engaged! See Her Stunning Ring at the 2016 Met Ball Gala

Talk about the ultimate red carpet accessory! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Kate Upton revealed she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Justin Verlander by debuting a shiny rock on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night in New York.

The dazzling diamond ring was the perfect complement to her one-shoulder sparkler of a gown. “I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” 23-year-old Upton told E! News about her engagement to the 33-year-old Detroit Tigers pitcher.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Met Gala might be a night well-known for fashion, but love was clearly in the air. Congrats to the happy couple!