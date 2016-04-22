Kate Upton Eats Donut While Working Out, Becomes National Treasure

Kate Upton has always been hilarious on Instagram (the model loves sharing side-by-side photos of what she looks like in “high fashion vs reality”), but she just took her humor to a whole new level: The Sports Illustrated model shared a video of herself working out while eating a donut at the same time.

In the clip, Upton does squats in a bright tank top and cropped leggings while stopping to take a bite of her donut after almost every rep. “Eating a donut while working out… I’m playing for the tie #donuts #balance,” she captioned the hilarious post.

Eating a donut while working out... I'm playing for the tie #donuts #balance 🍩🍩🍩🍩 A video posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

It looks like we’ve figured out the trick to indulging like a supermodel: Take a pastry in one hand and a weight in the other!