Let's All Wish Kate Upton a Happy 23rd Birthday

Get ready to see a whole lot more of birthday girl Kate Upton on the big screen in the next year! The bombshell model, who turns 23 today, is moving forward with her acting career and is gearing up for a lead role in 2016's The Layover

She's starring alongside Alexandra Daddario (who just replaced Lea Michele) and the duo will play longtime best friends who decide to ditch their problems and escape on a vacation in the William H. Macy–directed film. However, when their plane gets rerouted due to a hurricane warning, they find themselves falling for and fighting over the same man during a very long layover in St. Louis. Upton recently Instagrammed a photo of her and Daddario filming a fun hot air balloon scene:

Up up and away! @alexannadaddario #stlouis A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 3, 2015 at 5:12am PDT

It's been an eventful road for Upton since she and her stunning looks blew on to the scene in 2008 when she attended a model casting call in Miami where she was discovered. And since then she modeled for Guess, Victoria's Secret, and Dooney & Burke before landing the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover in 2011. We're looking forward to watching her movie career take off as well.

