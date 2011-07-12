Kate Spade's New Guest Designers: Emily Current and Meritt Elliott!

Stylists and denim designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott have teamed up with Kate Spade to launch a handbag collection! The line, titled Westward, was inspired by a cross-country road trip, and includes everything from sequined duffels to office-ready laptop bags ranging in price from $245 to $1,295. "As stylists, designers and women on the move, we’ve identified the essential elements, in look and function, that we both need and love in our bags." Current and Elliott told us. Westward hits Kate Spade stores and Bloomingdale's in August, but you can preview the entire collection in the gallery!