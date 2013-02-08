Kate Spade's 20th Anniversary Collection Is New York-Inspired

Kate Spade New York’s fall 2013 collection is definitely in an Empire State of mind! Creative Director Deborah Lloyd and Head Stylist Brad Goreski were both on-hand to unveil the brand's 20th anniversary collection, complete with whimsical prints by artist Craig Redman and must-have bow-adorned "beau" bags. "New York is the city our brand started in 20 years ago, so the inspiration is 'when you first come to the city,'" Lloyd told InStyle.com, explaining that even the pink leopard print featured was inspired by Studio 54. "When I came in the '80s, driving into Manhattan and seeing that amazing skyline, I felt all the energy and the possibility, and that what this is about." Goreski added that his favorite piece is the sparkling tuxedo heels. (Were the black bow-ties on them a nod to his own style? "Maybe!" he laughed.) The beauty also incorporated the history of the brand, as all of the models sported long nails polished in black or pink with gold studs that looked just like the quilting on Spade's chain bags. Congratulations, Kate Spade on 20 years—here's to many more anniversaries!

