This Might Be Your Last Chance to Grab a Kate Spade Bag on Sale

Laura Reilly
Aug 14, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
According to its yearly sales forecast as reported by Business of Fashion, Kate Spade’s fourth quarter revenue beat out expectations by a hefty 31 percent. Tapestry, which also owns Coach and Stuart Weitzman, points to a strategy of cutting back on flash sales in order to drive scarcity as the reason behind the jump.

While Tapestry’s sale-averse strategy means that marked down Kate Spade products will be harder to come by in the long run, there are a ton of great handbags at a deep discount you can shop right now. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks.

Laurel Way Musical Dots Large Carsen

Kate Spade $69 (Originally $229) SHOP NOW
Cameron Street Pippa

Kate Spade $181 (Originally $258) SHOP NOW
Hyde Lane Gingham Small Briley

Kate Spade $35 (Originally $58) SHOP NOW
Watson Lane Maya

Kate Spade $114 (Originally $228) SHOP NOW
Cameron Street Luci Crossbody

Kate Spade $174 (Originally $248) SHOP NOW

