Kate Spade Launches Cupcakes, Cookware, and More

Kate Spade fans, this is the news you've been waiting for. The company announced Monday that it was expanding its line of goods far beyond the closet—into the bakery, kitchen, gym, chapel, living room, and just about everywhere in between.

Kate Spade is launching a limited-edition 16-piece athleisure collection with Beyond Yoga for spring 2016, a line for babies and young children for this fall, and sleepwear, loungewear, and bridal wear for 2016. But that's not it—there's also going to be a capsule collection of cupcake-themed totes with Magnolia Bakery, as well as kitchenwear that will be available at Macy's this August. Additionally, Kate Spade will branch out into bedding, rugs, and furniture. Debra Lloyd, the president and chief creative officer of the company, told WWD, "the Kate Spade New York girl has a strong appetite for a novelty piece and a conversation starter." Hey, we'll buy almost anything with the Kate Spade name stamped on it.

RELATED: Karlie Kloss and Iris Apfel Enjoy a Sunny Day at the Park for the New Kate Spade Campaign