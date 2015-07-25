What's Right Meow: Kate Spade's Cat Collection

From chic Chinese take-out handbags to sparkling satchels, Kate Spade has a knack for playing up everyday accessories. It was only a matter of time when a favorite household pet became part of the mix. Enter the label's The Cat’s Meow collection, which is guaranteed to go as viral as a YouTube video of baby kittens. Go full on cat with the Cat Ear Headband and Out of the Bag Ring or keep it subtle with the Cat Metro watch. The Cat Embellished bag is also handy for a prowl on the town. Check out our picks below and shop your favorites!

The Cat's Meow Sweatshirt, $148; katespade.com

Cat Metro Watch, $175; katespade.com

Out of the Bag Cat's Meow Studs, $32; katespade.com

Silicone Cat IPhone 6 Case, $35; katespade.com

Can't get enough? See the full collection here.

