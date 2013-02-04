Kate Spade Named This New Bag After Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton, everyone's favorite royal-in-law, inspired more fashion in her name—a bag by Kate Spade New York! The brand's just-released spring 2013 collection boasts a structured bowler called the "Catherine Street Pippa" ($398 on katespade.com), and it comes in spring's mint, pink, and cocoa, as well as tried-and-true black and a striped version, too. This is a sweet surprise, though we already knew creative director Deborah Lloyd is a huge fan. "They’re so gorgeous, they’re so down to earth, they are just intelligent, lovely girls who have really got their feet on the ground," Lloyd had told InStyle.com of the Middletons. And the feeling is mutual—Pippa's been spotted in plenty of Spade products!

