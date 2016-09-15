We Challenge You Not to Laugh at Kate Spade N.Y.'s Newest "Miss Adventure," Starring Zosia Mamet

Kate Spade New York's digital film series, Miss Adventure, is back! The fashion house debuted the second episode in season two, "Ready or Not," Thursday, which shows Girls star Zosia Mamet getting into quite the predicament as she prepares to co-host a night of female comedy in 30 Rock's Rainbow Room in N.Y.C.

As the episode begins, Zosia Mamet appears in a tweed Kate Spade skirt suit, with her blonde hair pulled back in a bun. The actress also rocks a bold red lip and chats with Rainbow Room co-host Ali Wong, as an MC (Drew Elliott) approaches them to get them ready for the show.

While Wong runs off to handle a personal family matter, and fellow co-host Sarah Jones struggles to get inside the Rainbow Room, Mamet accidentally gets tangled up with the MC while she is asking about whether she should switch up her look. "I'm gonna like dirty dancing lift you," Mamet says as they try to untangle themselves.

Once they finally do—just in time for the show—Mamet switches out of her tweed jacket and into a black blazer with rolled up sleeves, with the same white shirt and black bow underneath.

The series takes place in the world of Kate Spade New York, where the stars of the show (Mamet, Wong, and Jones) try to overcome everyday problems to reach their destinations. In the new spin-off series Miss Behavior, viewers are given a behind-the-scenes look at how each character prepares for their adventures, with Poppy Jamie joining in on the mix as well.