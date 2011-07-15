Kate Spade to Launch Lipstick Line!

Kate Spade is back with another beauty launch, and this time, it's all about the lips! The designer will debut four lipsticks, named Supercalifragilipsticks, this fall, and while the product may be a tongue-twister, there isn't anything complicated about the glossy finish and eye-popping colors. The brand's creative director Deborah Lloyd worked with Lipstick Queen founder Poppy King to design the products. "Deborah and I wanted to create a product that had the glamour of lipstick without the commitment to a full pigment," King told InStyle exclusively. The Supercalifragilipsticks hit Kate Spade boutiques at the beginning of September and will be priced at $24 each. Click "See the Photos" to get a sneak peek at the shades!